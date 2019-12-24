New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has never served in the United States Navy, but people from both parties in the Empire State should be referring to him as the “petty officer in chief” this week. In one of the most glaring acts of partisan idiocy seen in some time (and that’s really saying something in New York), the Governor vetoed a bill this week that enjoyed broad bipartisan support. The proposal seemed simple enough. It would have extended the authority to perform marriage ceremonies to all federal judges in the state. Cuomo’s reason for shooting it down? It might have allowed judges appointed by Donald Trump to do the honors for some couples. (NBC News)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a non-controversial bipartisan bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in the state because some might have been nominated to the bench by President Donald Trump. “I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo’s veto message stated, the New York Post reported. “President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” the Democratic governor added on Friday. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

Just incredible. The Democrats control both chambers in Albany and this bill passed the Senate by a 61-1 vote. It sailed through the assembly 144-2. The bill’s sponsor (who is also a Democrat) seemed incredulous, saying that the bill should have been “a no-brainer.”

There obviously wasn’t an issue in terms of whether or not federal judges were qualified to perform marriages. The state already allows some of them (from the Second District court of appeals and four lower districts) to tie the knot. Cuomo had no problem with that. The legislature even extended the privilege to the Governor himself a few years ago.

No, this was done explicitly as a shot across the bow at Donald Trump. And hearing Andrew Cuomo complaining about Trump is a serious demonstration of a lack of self-awareness. The list of Cuomo aides and donors who are now either in jail or awaiting trial on corruption charges would fill up an entire print column. But somehow he presents himself as being pure as the driven snow.

This is a good time to remind people that Cuomo was born into a powerful family and has never worked a day in his life in the private sector. He attended a variety of schools collecting various degrees until he was 25 years old, at which time he became his father’s campaign manager in the 1982 gubernatorial race. He stayed on as a staff member for his dad until Bill Clinton gifted him with a job at HUD. He later returned home to serve as Attorney General and finally Governor.

Perhaps when the Cuomo dynasty is finally flushed out of New York’s political bloodstream some sanity might return to the state. But I won’t be holding my breath.