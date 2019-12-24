New Yorkers were not pleased with being named the rudest city in America.

“Fu** off,” one man told a New York Post reporter in Harlem when asked what he thought of the Business Insider survey of 2,092 U.S. adults that found 34.3% of respondents said New York City residents were the least friendly.

Los Angeles came in second with 19.7%. Washington, D.C., residents were rated the third rudest, followed by Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Buffalo, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

“Screw those people. Half the people probably haven’t been here!” Carmen, 52, of the Bronx, told the Post.

Harlem’s Sergio Villanueva, 26, told the Post that people in New Jersey are “much ruder” than New Yorkers, though he admitted New Yorkers can be rude.

“Like, we don’t mean anything by it. It’s just the way we live,” he told the news outlet.

“People got places to be, people to see. If I bump into you, sorry . . . but not really.”