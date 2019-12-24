New York’s Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, so strongly disapproves of Donald Trump that he cannot “in good conscience” allow a bill overwhelmingly supported by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in his state to become law because it might result in a judge appointed by Trump officiating a wedding.

Senate Bill S6330A, which “expands which judges may solemnize a marriage to include all federal circuit court of appeals judges and all federal district court judges,” was sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger and easily passed in the Democrat-controlled New York state Assembly and Senate by a vote of 144-2 and 61 to 1, respectively.

But the overwhelming support for the bill doesn’t matter to Cuomo, who apparently feels that it is his duty to stand in the way of legislation that might give more authority to anyone appointed by the duly elected President of the United States. Vetoing the almost unanimously passed bill, Cuomo declared in explanation for his head-turning decision, is necessary to protect the state’s commitment to “tolerance and inclusion.”

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo said in a statement announcing his veto on Friday.

“President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,” declared Cuomo. “The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance and inclusion.”

“Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill,” the Democratic governor concluded.

The “noncontroversial bipartisan bill,” as NBC News describes it, would have expanded access to marriage, thus promoting the state’s promise of “equality and inclusion.”

“Currently, New York law permits all state judges in their official capacity to preside over wedding ceremonies, although only certain federal judges — like those in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals and those at each of the state’s federal district courts — are eligible to preside over weddings,” NBC explains. “This bill would have expanded the wedding authority to all federal judges, largely those from outside New York.”

The Democratic sponsor of the bill responded to Cuomo’s decision to stomp out the bipartisan legislation by expressing disappointment and surprise.

“Four years ago, we gave the governor the ability to perform marriages,” said Krueger in a statement reported by NBC. “Two years ago, we gave legislators that ability. Marriage in New York is inclusive, equal, and open to all who want it. So when it was suggested to me that we expand it to federal judges, I thought, ‘Why not? The more the merrier!’”

“I’m certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint — but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn’t consider this to be a major issue,” she added.

Trump’s role in reshaping the federal courts has made headlines in recent days amid a series of Senate approvals of his judicial appointments. As reported by The Washington Post on Saturday, one in four circuit court judges across the country are now Trump appointees.

“After three years in office, President Trump has remade the federal judiciary, ensuring a conservative tilt for decades and cementing his legacy no matter the outcome of November’s election,” the Post reported Saturday. “Trump nominees make up 1 in 4 U.S. circuit court judges. Two of his picks sit on the Supreme Court. And this past week, as the House voted to impeach the president, the Republican-led Senate confirmed an additional 13 district court judges. In total, Trump has installed 187 judges to the federal bench.”