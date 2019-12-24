https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/ny-times-yes-there-is-media-bias-but-its-against-liz-warren-and-bernie-sanders/

The New York Times continues to put the fake in #FakeNews.

The New York Times finally agrees that there is frequent bias in the media — but it’s against Liz Warren and Sanders!

Right!
Pocahontas is a victim!

