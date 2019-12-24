President Donald Trump’s personal pastor Paula White told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that the recent editorial in Christianity Today criticizing people of faith who still support Trump was “quite unfortunate.”

Christianity Today president Timothy Dalrymple wrote an editorial on Sunday criticizing people of faith who continue to support Trump despite his “rampant immorality, greed, and corruption; his divisiveness and race-baiting; his cruelty and hostility to immigrants and refugees.” It was released shortly after a previous editorial in the magazine called for Trump’s removal from office.

White said the Christianity Today article was “quite unfortunate, but it’s not anything new to those of us who serve in the body of Christ. You’ll see, really what has been underlying for many years, many decades, come to the surface at this point. And I think you see the letter that over two hundred very, very diverse evangelicals… are coming forth against the letter and the op-ed that Mark initially published. So, he didn’t just attack the president with saying he was calling for impeachment, but what he really was saying was attacking the sixty three million voters that voted for President Trump and questioning their morality for standing with the president, and that’s where he made a grave mistake.”

She added, “I wish everyone knew President Trump as I did for eighteen years, because you can never get to know someone in a sound bite or anything else. Secondly, if we look at this policy, each of which has been unprecedented, I know people that have served with Reagan and Bush in all different administrations… they’ve never seen a president like this.”

