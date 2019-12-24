http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CZhLQFejt_I/

Three adults are dead and four children have been rescued from a home following an apparent murder-suicide in Lakeland, Florida, on Christmas Eve, reports WFLA.

The Lakeland Police Department said it received a call at 5:30 p.m., prompting officers to respond to the house in under five minutes, said the local news outlet. In a statement, Capt. Ed Cain said the children are all under ten years old and were found inside the home when officers around at the scene. They are in “safe hands,” Cain added.

He said the relationship between the deceased adults or children is presently unclear.

There are no further details at this time.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...