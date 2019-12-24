The majority of swing voters in Florida, as well as Hispanics, approve of the job Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida is doing thus far, a new poll reveals.

A Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll released this week finds that DeSantis is continuing his surge of popularity since becoming governor this year. With all Florida voters, about 65 percent approve of DeSantis, while only 26 percent disapprove.

This includes about 62 percent, or five-in-eight, swing voters who approve of DeSantis, as well as 93 percent approval from Florida Republicans and even 40 percent approval from Democrat voters.

Across demographic groups, DeSantis remains the most popular GOP governor in the nation, earning support from 70 percent of male voters, 61 percent of female voters, 56 percent of Hispanics, 42 percent of black Floridians, 71 percent of white voters, 69 percent of voters 50 years old or older, and 59 percent of voters younger than 50 years old.

The poll comes after DeSantis embarks on another populist agenda for the new year, which includes vowing to fight for mandatory E-Verify to ban employers from hiring illegal aliens over Americans, increasing education funding, providing pay raises to public school teachers, moving to invest billions in conserving the Everglades, increased funding for mental health services, and more than $54 million to fight against the opioid epidemic.

Already, state Republicans like Bill Galvano and the big business lobby have pushed back against DeSantis’s plan for mandatory E-Verify. In a letter months ago, a series of business donors claimed that Florida’s economy could not survive without the use of cheap, foreign illegal labor competing in the workforce with Americans and legal immigrants.

Earlier this year, Florida became the second most populous state in the nation to ban sanctuary cities after a rigorous campaign by DeSantis, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) lead in Texas.

The poll included 625 voters through phone calls from December 11 to 16. The margin of error of the poll is +/- four percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.