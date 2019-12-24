Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential debate held in Los Angeles last week, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and POLITICO that was released on Tuesday.

Biden performed the best at the debate, according to 23% of viewers, beating out Sen. Bernie Sanders, who came in second at 16%.

This was the first time since the primary debates began that Biden was deemed by viewers as having the best performance.

Other results from the survey include:

Andrew Yang came in third with 12%, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 11%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 9%. Only 4% of viewers said billionaire Tom Steyer won the debate.

Among only Democratic primary voters who watched the debate, 27% said Biden gave the best performance, followed by Sanders with 18% and Warren with 12%.

Fifty-three percent of all viewers said that Sanders gave an “excellent” or “good” performance at the debate, the highest percentage recorded by any candidate in that category. Fifty percent of viewers thought Biden’s performance fit that description.

The poll was taken between Dec. 20-22 among 1,994 registered voters of both parties, and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Only those who watched the debate were asked who they thought performed the best.