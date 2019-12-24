(STUDY FINDS) — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Everyone knows an unhealthy diet is inevitably going to lead to weight gain, but a new study finds that it may end up being your eyes that pay the price for poor eating habits. According to a study by researchers at the University of Buffalo, individuals who regularly eat a diet with large amounts of red and processed meat, fried foods, refined grains, and high-fat dairy were about three times more likely to develop the eye condition macular degeneration.

Officially, macular degeneration is usually referred to as age-related macular degeneration, or AMD. AMD is irreversible, and greatly affects one’s ability to drive and perform other common daily activities. That’s because the condition damages the retina and affects one’s central vision.

“Treatment for late, neovascular AMD is invasive and expensive, and there is no treatment for geographic atrophy, the other form of late AMD that also causes vision loss. It is in our best interest to catch this condition early and prevent development of late AMD,” says lead author and UB graduate student Shruti Dighe in a media release.

