A Kansas mail carrier saved Christmas for many people this weekend when he pulled all the presents away from his mail truck after it burst into flames.

Just before noon Sunday, crews in Osawatomie, Kansas, responded to a call to find the front half of a mail truck fully engulfed in fire by the side of a road, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love told ABC News.

The fire department posted pictures from the fire and the gift rescue on its Facebook page, adding the caption “Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the mailman saved Christmas!”

Love said the postal worker smelled and saw smoke and pulled over, but quickly realized he could not put the fire out. Instead, he pulled all the Christmas packages from the back of the truck and lined them along the side of the road, the fire chief said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, and the postal worker’s name has not been released. Love said the fire had started in the truck’s engine, but he did not release more information.

Another mail truck was sent out to pick up the presents so they could be delivered in time for Christmas, he added.