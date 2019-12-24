President Trump spoke to reporters today at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

One of the first questions he received was whether or not he will pardon Roger Stone.

President Trump said it was very unfair what the deep state DOJ did to Roger Stone and General Mike Flynn in what was all a big hoax.

Trump then focused on the criminal acts by the Obama Department of Justice.

President Trump: I think it’s very tough what they did to Roger Stone compared to what they do to other people on their side. I think it’s very tough. I think it’s a very tough situation… He got hit very, very hard just like General Flynn. And it was all a hoax… What they did to him was very, very unfair in my opinion. And what they did to General Flynn is very unfair in my opinion. And what they did to so many others is very unfair. And now we found out they were a bunch of dirty cops. Paid for by the DNC, paid for by Hillary Clinton in many cases. They did a phony dossier. They used the dossier for FISA… But these were dirty people, these were bad people. These were evil people and I hope that some day I’m going to consider it my greatest or one of my greatest achievements getting rid of them.

