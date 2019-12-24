Blueface, a rapper best known for his No. 8 Billboard chart hit “Thotiana,” appeared in Los Angeles’ Skid Row district and threw cash to the crowd gathered around his car.

Video of the incident, posted by Twitter user @JaValle, shows Blueface standing atop a van and throwing a large amount of money to the crowd of twenty or so people who gathered around him. Standing in the middle of the street, the people scramble to pick up the money.

Retweeters of the video called Blueface’s behavior “gross” and “degrading,” as the individuals scrambling for the money were likely poor or homeless. Twitter users said that this gesture, instead of helping, endangered the lives of those the rapper was hoping to save as they ran into the middle of a busy city street to grab the money.

“This is gross on so many levels,” tweeted Dr. John Paul, a scholar.

This is so gross, degrading and humiliating. This isnâ€™t giving back, it is treating human beings in need like animals. — Nicholas Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) December 24, 2019

Nicholas Ferroni, an activist, agreed. “This is so gross, degrading and humiliating. This isn’t giving back, it is treating human beings in need like animals.”

Itâ€™s disrespectful and wrong on so many levels. If youâ€™re going to give back do something like Jaden and set up a food truck, give shoes and clothes. Donâ€™t make these people dance for money. — Kim Alsup (@CreativeK) December 24, 2019

“It’s disrespectful and wrong on so many levels. If you’re going to give back do something like Jaden and set up a food truck, give shoes and clothes. Don’t make these people dance for money,” said author Kim Alsup.

Rapper Blueface has drawn criticsm for throwing money into a crowd of onlookers at L.A.’s Skid Row. Ollie Millington/Redferms/Getty

Blueface, otherwise known by his real name, Johnathan Porter, first gained fame in 2018 thanks to his song “Respect My Crypn,” which went viral due to his unique vocal delivery. He signed to Cash Money’s west coast label, Cash Money West, the same year.

“Thotiana,” a song from his previous release Famous Cryp, reached the Billboard charts in January of 2019, climbing to No. 8 on the Billboard 100 and No. 6 on the Billboard rap chart. The song garnered three attention-grabbing remixes featuring guests YG, Cole Bennett and Cardi B, and was remixed further by Nicki Minaj, Desiigner, Tyga, Soulja Boy and Young M.A.

Blueface guested on the G-Eazy song “West Coast” and the French Montana song “Slide.”

He released the video for “Stop Cappin” in May, followed by the videos “Close Up” and “First Class” in October.

His new album, Find a Beat—which is set to feature Lil Baby and DaBaby—has been indefinitely delayed after passing its original early December release date.

On Saturday, Blueface and his security allegedly got into a brawl with a fan who tried to steal the chain from around his neck after an appearance at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge. An unknown person was sent to the hospital as a result of the fight, according to TMZ.