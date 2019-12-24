A host of new allegations about Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, have been made in a paternity lawsuit he is fighting.

The New York Post reports court documents filed Monday assert he is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.”

One of the purported probes centers on his receipt of more than $3 million for serving on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was responsible for Ukraine policy for the Obama administration.

The Post reported the new claims were made by a Florida-based private-eye firm, D&A Investigations, on behalf of Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper.

Biden immediately demanded the allegations be removed because they were filed by an “intervener” in the paternity case. He alleged “the notice is filed by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some media attention.”

The judge agreed, which is why the claims were available only temporarily.

The 49-year-old Biden is “the subject of more than one criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme,” the filing claimed.

The complaint alleges Biden and his associates “established bank and financial accounts with Morgan Stanley … for Burisma Holdings Limited … for the money laundering scheme.”

Further, Biden and others “utilized a counterfeiting scheme to conceal the Morgan Stanley et al Average Account Value.”

There also were allegations of a shady sale of tribal bonds intended to “rip off Sioux Native Americans.”

But the report said the three-page filing did not name the agencies behind the purported criminal probes of Biden in either case.

The Gateway Pundit noted Biden had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a D.C. strip club where she worked.

Roberts took Biden to court for refusing to pay child support.

The report said Roberts also “is turning the screws on Biden and demanding to know how much Burisma Holdings paid him.” Roberts released the last five years of her tax returns, and she’s accusing Biden of refusing to hiding his Burisma money.