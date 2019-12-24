Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders spent a tidy sum on Amazon in 2019 as they both worked to purchase office supplies for their respective presidential campaigns, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Eight top Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump have spent nearly $600,000 on Amazon during the first part of 2019 as they were supplying their campaign offices with furniture and other supplies, Bloomberg noted, citing federal campaign records.

The financial records do not include those of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who did not enter the presidential race until November. (RELATED: Report: Liz Warren Uses Big Tech Cash To Finance Her POTUS Run As She Slams Facebook)

Sanders, for his part, spent more than $233,000 on office supplies from the massive online shipping company, while Warren hit up Amazon for more than $150,000. Both senators have made throttling the big tech company a central theme of their presidential campaigns.

Warren proposed new rules in March on Amazon, Google and others, forcing them to reduce their hold on online commerce. The plan would also aim to curtail mergers between companies like Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. She intends to hit Google especially hard.

Forcing the massive search engine to abandon mergers with the likes of DoubleClick, as Warren has suggested, would hurt its ability to pull in revenue. Separating the company from its ad business would make Google ads much less valuable.

Her proposal would also prevent Amazon from selling its own products through its platform. Sanders, a self-avowed socialist who suffered a mild heart attack earlier in October, is also taking a turn at slamming Amazon, particularly with respect to how it treats it workers.

“I stand in solidarity with the courageous Amazon workers engaging in a work stoppage against unconscionable working conditions in their warehouses,” Sanders said in July, referring to reports suggesting Amazon workers were preparing to strike ahead of Prime Day.

He added: “It is not too much to ask that a company owned by the wealthiest person in the world treat its workers with dignity and respect.” Billionaire Jeff Bezos owns Amazon and is an opponent of Trump, who frequently jabs at Amazon and Google for supposedly discriminating against conservatives.

Neither Warren nor Sanders have responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

