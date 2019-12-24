President Donald Trump spoke about his cameo in the movie Home Alone 2 on Tuesday, during a Christmas Eve video conference with soldiers.

The president visited with members of the military, calling them to say thank you for their service to their country.

One soldier from San Antonio, Texas, asked about his cameo in the hit holiday film.

“Well, I’m in Home Alone 2. A lot of people mention it,” Trump said. “I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly.

Trump appeared in the movie as the lead character, played by Macaulay Culkin, briefly met him at the historic Plaza Hotel in the film.

“Excuse me, where’s the lobby?” asks Culkin as he enters the Plaza Hotel, gazing at the beautiful chandelier and the Christmas decorations.

“Down the hall and to the left,” replies Trump.

Trump said it was an honor to participate in the film.

“It was an honor to do it. It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest,” Trump said. “It’s an honor to be involved in something like that.”