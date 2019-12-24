Super Saturday was a record-breaker in 2019 as consumers faced with a short holiday shopping season made up for lost time.

Nationwide, shoppers spent $34.4 billion, making it the biggest shopping day in American retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners.

“Paced by the ‘Big Four’ mega-retailers — Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target — Super Saturday was boosted by the best traffic our team has seen in years,” Craig Johnson, president of the retail research company, told Bloomberg.

Super Saturday, the last Saturday for shoppers before Christmas, scored higher in sales than Black Friday, which netted $31.2 billion in sales. The previous Saturday, Dec. 14, saw consumers spend $28.1 billion.

Cyber Monday, the Monday following Thanksgiving, racked up $19.1 billion in sales.

Johnson said that online shopping grew, with online sales accounting for 58 percent of this year’s shopping increase over 2018.

Even long-struggling department stores “had their best weekend of the season,” he said.

Felipe Chacon, an economist at Square, said online shoppers can only put things off so late until they reach the point where delivery dates become an effective cutoff for shopping, according to AdWeek.

“This shift on Dec. 21 is when any business owner who is only online will want to consider going into a brick and mortar pop-up, farmer’s market, or any kind of holiday market because it’s clear consumers are still spending and searching for gifts, but they want to purchase it in person and walk home with it that day,” he said.

The shopping frenzy is a result of sky-high consumer confidence, one expert said.

“American consumer confidence is pretty strong and at very high levels,” said Clifford Young, president of public affairs at Ipsos, according to Fox Business.

The United States was one of the few nations where confidence has been rising as measured by the Ipsos Global Consumer Confidence Index.

The U.S. index is now 61.9, up 1.6 points over the past three months. The index measures consumers’ current situation, expectations, investment and jobs.

Over the past three months, the jobs index has risen 3.1 points.

“The fundamentals are just solid here,” Young said. “You look around and things are going well.”

At least one survey said that trend will not stop when the page on the calendar is turned.

A survey by the Bank of America of fund managers found 29 percent expect global growth will get better over the next year, according to Fox Business.

U.S. technology and growth stocks were among the leading causes for optimism.

Chief investment strategist Michael Harnett said 68 percent of respondents told the survey “recession is unlikely in 2020.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.