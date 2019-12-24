A new website by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is designed to help supporters win political arguments during the holidays.

The website, snowflakevictory.com. is being pushed by Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump.

He tweeted Tuesday morning: “We know that at Christmas and holiday time, there’s always that liberal snowflake relative who starts an argument and then runs and hides. This year, don’t let them get away with it. Be like @realDonaldTrump and keeping winning!”

The site opens with a photo of a smiling Trump and the words: “How to win an argument with your liberal relatives.”

Included in the talking points outlined on the website are:

The Trump economy is strong.

Other counties are finally paying their fair share.

It is important to enforce immigration laws and build the wall.

There was no quid pro quote. Democrats always obsessed with impeachment.

Trump is improving our trade deals.

Trump tax cuts fueled the economy. Democrats would raise taxes on everybody by repealing the Trump tax cuts.

And the site noted: “Up against President Trump’s record of low taxes, low unemployment, higher wages, more energy, and incredible job growth…any Democrat doesn’t stand a chance. Not matter who it is.”