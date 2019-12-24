Guest post y Ted Malloch

Not enough Latin this year?

This is how you say Blessed Christmas — officially.

In his classic poem, “On Being Human”, C.S. Lewis, author of the Narnia tales and profound apologist for Christianity, relates how fortunate we are to be mere terrestrial beings, not angels.

Angelic minds, they say, by simple intelligence

Behold the Forms of nature. They discern

Unerringly the Archtypes, all the verities

Which mortals lack or indirectly learn.

Transparent in primordial truth, unvarying,

Pure Earthness and right Stonehood from their clear,

High eminence are seen; unveiled, the seminal

Huge Principles appear.

This is Advent and yet we, mere mortal men and women, have all waited, listening for the Angel who came to the Virgin Mary to announce the greatest of all God’s doings, namely: the birth of his Son, our savior, The Lord Jesus Christ, on this Christmas Day.

It is after all the turning point in all history. On it everything else hangs.

So, 2019 years later, as you and yours humanly celebrate this holiest of days in the calendar year, remember afresh who we are and what we are called to — on this our earthly pilgrimage.

From wintry Olde England, God’s Speed on this festive day and great cheer.

Enjoy this rendition of, In the Bleak Midwinter, a traditional 1872 Victorian English Carole, that reminds us of the true meaning of the birth of our Lord, the Christ child, into this fallen but redeemable world.

Listen to it again here:

Give Him your heart.

Featured image: The Nativity

