After several years of deadly occuption by ISIS and Al-Qaeda the Christians in Aleppo, Syria were free to celebrate Christmas this year.

Thousands of Christians flooded the city center to celebrate Christ’s birth today in Aleppo.

Thousands of Syrians peacefully enjoying Christmas celebrations and festivities in the streets of #Aleppo, #Syria, free from Obama and Hillary’s Al-Qaeda “rebels”.

