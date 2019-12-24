After several years of deadly occuption by ISIS and Al-Qaeda the Christians in Aleppo, Syria were free to celebrate Christmas this year.

Thousands of Christians flooded the city center to celebrate Christ’s birth today in Aleppo.

Aleppo had the largest population of Christians in Syria prior to 2011. It was overtaken by jihadists in 2016 & since been liberated. #Christmas celebrations in the ancient city of #Aleppo, #Syria, are a beautiful sight to see. Thank God, Al-Qaeda & ISIS jihadists were defeated. pic.twitter.com/ZSNj1b9hOt — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) December 24, 2019

Thousands of Syrians peacefully enjoying Christmas celebrations and festivities in the streets of #Aleppo, #Syria, free from Obama and Hillary’s Al-Qaeda “rebels”.

Wow. What a beautiful sight. Thousands of Syrians peacefully enjoying Christmas celebrations and festivities in the streets of #Aleppo, #Syria, free from Obama and Hillary’s Al-Qaeda “rebels”. Think the likes of CNN, MSNBC or the BBC is providing coverage? Nope. pic.twitter.com/Uhde2DzuvP — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) December 21, 2019

Syrians gather for the lighting of the Christmas tree in Aleppo’s Aziziyah neighbourhood 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/JFsQZwkJP5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 21, 2019

