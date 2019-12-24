Tributes pour out in honor of ESPN reporter after unexpected death from brief illness

Tributes poured out Tuesday evening to honor ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff after his sudden death due to a brief illness.

ESPN confirmed his death on Christmas Eve, which also marked Aschoff’s 34th birthday.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”

Aschoff had been working at ESPN since 2011, reporting on college football across the country.

ESPN Executive Editor Lauren Reynolds called him “one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

“Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person,” Reynolds told ESPN. “He always put people first — those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.”

His surprising death prompted an outpouring of support for his family and sent “RIP Ed” to the top of Twitter’s trends as friends, fans and strangers remembered his life.

Devastated to hear my friend @AschoffESPN has passed away after a battle with pneumonia. Ed was a big reason I decided to pursue journalism. He took me under his wing at the Sun and I’m forever grateful. Incredible reporter and an even better person. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/OIVvAYM5Kl — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) December 25, 2019

Man… This is devastating. And today is Ed’s birthday. He was a good man. Loved talking about the biz, college football and his Gators. He will be missed by so many people. I can’t believe this. Life is so precious. Say a prayer for him and his family. https://t.co/i7iXqUNiNY — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 25, 2019

Just so sad to hear the news of @AschoffESPN passing away. He was a kind soul, who truly was vibrant, funny and always so down to earth. I will always cherish my conversations with him on here. — Mike (@Magic20099) December 25, 2019

Ed Aschoff is one of the best people I know. Talented, kind, fun, gracious and always positive. A great colleague and an even better friend. All of us are devastated and heartbroken. Just isn’t fair. I love you, Ed, and will miss you. Prayers to Katy and Ed’s family. https://t.co/jJQBE441Fv — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019

I always used to make fun of Edward for having the most ridiculous group of allegiances: Ducks, Panthers, Rockies, Raptors. Called him The Ultimate Millennial. Damn I’m gonna miss that guy. https://t.co/xd1ek9RtiM — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019

While ESPN did not say what illness led to Aschoff’s death, many said he had been suffering from pneumonia.

Aschoff was set to be married to his fiancée, Katy, in New Orleans in April.