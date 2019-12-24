President TrumpDonald John TrumpFormer pro golfer advanced business interests of indicted Giuliani associates: report Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Mulvaney deputy tapped for White House tech post MORE was spotted greeting attorney Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzFrom high crimes to misdemeanors Overnight Defense: Senate sends .4T spending bill to Trump | Lawmakers fail to reach deal on impeachment trial before holidays | Pompeo hits Iran with new sanctions Trump indicates White House counsel Cipollone will play lead role in Senate trial MORE at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday as the Harvard law professor joined the president for a Christmas Eve party.

Pictures taken by the Daily Mail showed the two men standing together in conversation, the attorney clad in a wrinkled black jacket and Trump wearing his signature red tie with a blue suit.

Trump is reportedly considering bringing Dershowitz, a vocal supporter of the president on many legal issues, onto his legal team as his attorneys battle the House’s impeachment inquiry, which looks to head to the Senate for a trial in the weeks ahead.

Dershowitz, a contributor to The Hill, wrote earlier this year that he believed the Supreme Court could overturn an impeachment verdict were the Senate to convict Trump and remove him from office without a fair trial.

“Were Congress to try to impeach and remove a president without alleging and proving any such crime, and were the president to refuse to leave office on the ground that Congress had acted unconstitutionally, there would indeed be such a constitutional crisis,” he wrote in May.

Republican allies of the president, including Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsMeadows deputy chief of staff to run for congressional seat The Hill’s Campaign Report: Buttigieg becomes top target at December debate Meadows says he plans to serve through the term — with an asterisk MORE (N.C.), have publicly urged Trump to make the addition official, touting Dershowitz’s prowess as a legal scholar.

“I have advocated that there needs to be one other attorney that’s added to the mix for the president. And that is Alan Dershowitz,” Meadows said earlier this month on a House Freedom Caucus podcast, adding, “I think he’d be great to come in, get Alan Dershowitz in to be part of that defense team.”