Two more women have come forward claiming that Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted them, alleging that they were sexually assaulted as minors in a lawsuit.

The women, known as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4, claim that the late disgraced financier sexually assaulted them years ago in New York City and South Carolina, according to a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

Jane Doe 3 said Epstein took photos of her while in her underwear when she was trying to launch a modeling career in New York City and eventually sexually assaulted her in 1990.

Jane Doe 4 alleged that she first met Epstein on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, during the mid-1980s at the age of 13 and was lured there with the promise that she would have a babysitting job at his vacation home. It was there where she claimed that he sexually assaulted her after giving her alcohol and drugs.

The lawsuit seeks a total of $100 million in compensatory and punitive damages, excluding any additional legal fees.

Their lawsuit comes shortly after nine other women sued Epstein’s estate, accusing him of sexually assaulting them at his properties in New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands—where he used to own a private island–Florida, and New Mexico.

Epstein, who served 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of sex trafficking, was arrested in July but died by suicide in August while in federal custody in a Manhattan jail cell awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.