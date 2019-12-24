‘Tis the season for impeachment, and one choir decided to update a Christmas classic to reflect the political theater going on in Washington, DC.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reworked the lyrics for the song “Twelve Days of Christmas”, replacing the iconic “Partridge in a Pear Tree” and “my true love love gave to me” with “on the first day of Christmas Congress gave to me impeachment and divided country.”

Here are the new lyrics for the song on the video, which includes clips of key players in the drama, including President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Devin Nunes (R-CA), members of the Deep State diplomatic corps, academic witnesses and even a protester.

On the first day of Christmas Congress gave to me impeachment and divided country. On the second day of Christmas Congress gave to me two leaders phoning. On the third day of Christmas Congress gave to me three amigos lunching. On the fourth day of Christmas Congress gave to me four legal scholars. On the fifth day of Christmas Congress gave to me five weeks of hearings. On the sixth day of Christmas Congress gave to me six House Committees. On the seventh day of Christmas Congress gave to me 70 hours of viewing. On the eighth day of Christmas Congress gave to me eight more subpoenas. On the ninth day of Christmas Congress gave to me nine viral moments. On the tenth day of Christmas Congress gave to me tensions that are rising On the eleventh day of Christmas Congress gave to me eleven months of campaigning. On the twelfth day of Christmas Congress gave to me twelve tweets an hour.

