Is Kevin Spacey trying to spark an annual Christmas tradition? On two Christmas Eves in a row now, he has sparked a firestorm on social media by releasing two bizarre videos of himself delivering a Yuletide greeting as his iconic “House of Cards” character Frank Underwood.

Titled “Kill Them with Kindness,” the newest video features Spacey in a red Christmas sweater as he stokes the flames in an iconic fireplace. Addressing the fourth wall, Spacey then dons Underwood’s sinister southern accent to wish everyone a Merry Christmas while boasting of the many changes he wishes to make in his life come 2020. Take a look:

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey tells us with a sardonic grin.

As a possible reference to his many courtroom victories this year after having his career and reputation torpedoed in 2017 due to a series of sexual assault allegations, Spacey then reflects on the “pretty good year” he has enjoyed and how it spurred him to become a new man, so to speak.

“It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back,” Spacey tells us. “And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

Spacey then reveals exactly what he would like us to join him in: An act of deadly kindness.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” he concludes. “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

As noted by Variety, the “House of Cards” actor was “accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen people” in 2017, culminating in two lawsuits that have since been dropped.

“In October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped a sexual assault case after the accuser died,” reported the outlet. “He got another legal break in July when prosecutors disagreed a different sexual assault case, citing ‘unavailability’ of the complaining witness, an 18-year-old busboy in Nantucket.”

Kevin Spacey pulled a similar Christmas stunt last year when he released the bizarre video “Let Me Be Frank,” in which he addressed the fourth wall as if we were watching an addendum to the “House of Cards” series finale — which gave his character an unseemly exit via an offscreen death.

“We’re not done, no matter what anyone says,” Spacey said in the video. “Besides, I know what you want. You want me back. Of course, some believed everything, and have been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple, only you and I both know that it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you? Did you?”