On Monday, a rapper known as “Blueface,” whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, posted a video of his, uh, unique charitable giving this Christmas season.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Blueface is standing atop his vehicle throwing wads of cash at poor people on Skid Row in Los Angeles. As shown in the video, desperate folks swarm the rapper as they fight over the cash; one man evens climb on top of the rapper’s vehicle.

It’s unclear how much money Blueface gives away, though YouTuber DJ Akademiks said he tossed out $50,000.

Blueface’s bizarre execution of generosity was met with mixed responses online.

“They say a lot about BlueFACE but they never mention that he one of the most generous rappers in the game … here he is humbly donating $50,000 to the less fortunate! THANK U BLUEFACE,” said DJ Akademiks.

“I had an opinion about this and then I asked myself, self how much money did you give? The answer was none. Carry on Blueface,” another Twitter user wrote.

Human Events’ Ian Miles Cheong was not as impressed, ridiculing the rapper for treating poor folks like peasants beneath him.

“Utterly dehumanizing,” he said of the video. “This isn’t the Middle Ages. You don’t need to act like royalty and you don’t need to treat homeless people like plebs.”

The Daily Wire’s Jessica Fletcher posted: “10 points for generosity -10 points for execution.”

10 points for generosity

“No one is coming for blue face. [I don’t know] that n****. but [I] will comment on behavior openly as [I] see fit. [H]e’s not the only one. [D]avid [D]obrik does this, too. [I] just keep to myself. [B]ut watching humans scramble for money makes me sad,” commented fellow rapper Chika.

Skid Row is known for its extreme poverty. As reported last year by PBS, “Sanitary and living conditions for an estimated 2,000 homeless people along Los Angeles’ Skid Row are so severe that the United Nations recently compared them to Syrian refugee camps.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, progressive policies have contributed to Los Angeles’ struggle with mass-homelessness, “which has resulted in rampant drug abuse, the spreading of diseases, and the accumulation of garbage in many areas. The problem has also increasingly inspired residents to begin to call out elected officials for failing to keep neighborhoods safe.”

The devastation of the Democrat-controlled area was documented by humanitarian and conservative activist Scott Presler, otherwise known as “The Persistence,” in September.

“I’m at Skid Row in Los Angeles. There are 500,000 homeless Americans in our country. Why do democrats choose illegal aliens over US?” Presler captioned the shocking video of the poverty.

Presler has traveled to Democrat-run cities across the nation, accompanied by volunteers, to help pick up literally hundreds of tons of garbage. For example, in September, Presler and a group of volunteers mostly comprised of self-described Trump supporters went to Los Angeles to pick up a stunning 50 tons of waste.

“We have to look at how our money is being allocated,” one of the female volunteers said during the documented clean-up effort. “My impression is that my congressman, Adam Schiff, is not really paying attention for a few reasons. One, he doesn’t live here. And, B, he’s very focused on his hyper-partisan anti-Trump, Republican vs. Democrat thing.”

