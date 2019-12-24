What about our homeless veterans?

What about American children in need?

Democrats only care about illegal aliens and foreigners seeking to come here to live off the largess of the American taxpayer.

Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden attended an event with asylum-seekers in Matamoros, Mexico this week and handed out tamales and Christmas gifts to foreigners living in a migrant camp.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s really heartbreaking,” Jill Biden said of the migrant camp, according to Border Report. “Across the river is the flag of the United States. The flag of the United States offers people hope. They’re bringing their families and their loved ones here for hope of a better future and a better life for themselves.”

WATCH:

Jill Biden attended event with asylum-seekers in Matamoros, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ZSbCUpe4yM — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2019

Jill Biden received huge backlash for caring more about foreigners and ignoring Americans in need.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza blasted Jill Biden – “Meet me at the cemetery,” she said

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s really heartbreaking,” Jill Biden said. They’re bringing their families and their loved ones here for hope of a better future and a better life for themselves.” 🤬 Heartbreaking? Meet me at the cemetery https://t.co/amTftgxTg4 pic.twitter.com/EwfWful04Y — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza💥TEXT EMPOWER TO 88022 (@mamendoza480) December 23, 2019

“Why isn’t Jill Biden serving meals to the homeless in California instead?”

Why isn’t Jill Biden serving meals to the homeless in California instead? Or helping volunteers who are cleaning up Baltimore? Maybe Joe Biden should run for President of Mexico! — carl s (@mikezzz111) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile in Delaware…

Jill Biden went all the way to Mexico to feed migrants. Meanwhile, in Delaware… This perfectly embodies Democrats. This doesn’t look like “doing both.” Liberals despise Americans & want to replace us. They are evil. pic.twitter.com/3TCVyO9j3n — 🇺🇸🤡ILLEGALS 4 BERNIE😂🇺🇸 (@InnerStrumpf) December 23, 2019

Michelle Malkin blasted Jill Biden.

Now come back to America and bring gifts to #angelfamilies @DrBiden https://t.co/1n1nrhBOBm — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) December 23, 2019

Here’s who Jill Biden SHOULD have been thinking of at Christmastime, instead of illegal aliens in a foreign country…https://t.co/v1qX3U6tTI — John Hill (@StandWithAZ) December 24, 2019

