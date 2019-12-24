https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/what-about-homeless-americans-jill-biden-receives-huge-backlash-for-handing-out-tamales-christmas-gifts-to-asylum-seekers-in-mexico/

What about our homeless veterans?

What about American children in need?

Democrats only care about illegal aliens and foreigners seeking to come here to live off the largess of the American taxpayer.

Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden attended an event with asylum-seekers in Matamoros, Mexico this week and handed out tamales and Christmas gifts to foreigners living in a migrant camp.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s really heartbreaking,” Jill Biden said of the migrant camp, according to Border Report. “Across the river is the flag of the United States. The flag of the United States offers people hope. They’re bringing their families and their loved ones here for hope of a better future and a better life for themselves.”

WATCH:

Jill Biden received huge backlash for caring more about foreigners and ignoring Americans in need.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza blasted Jill Biden – “Meet me at the cemetery,” she said

“Why isn’t Jill Biden serving meals to the homeless in California instead?”

Meanwhile in Delaware…

Michelle Malkin blasted Jill Biden.

The post ‘What About Homeless Americans?’ – Jill Biden Receives Huge Backlash For Handing Out Tamales, Christmas Gifts to Asylum-Seekers in Mexico appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...