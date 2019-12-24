(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A college professor who accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault in a 2004 incident is running for a state Assembly seat in California, as Fairfax’s own 2021 Virginia gubernatorial bid gears up.

Vanessa Tyson, a member of the Democratic Party like Fairfax, this week launched her bid for an open state Assembly seat based in Whittier, east of Los Angeles. Tyson, a politics professor at Scripps College, gained a national profile in February when she said Fairfax, now 40, “forced me to perform oral sex on him” on July 26, 2004, when they were both attending the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

Days later, a second woman, Meredith Watson, came forward with sexual assault allegations against Fairfax, recalling a “premeditated and aggressive” attack in 2000 when both were college students at Duke University.

