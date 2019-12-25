The United States’ economy under President Donald Trump has been strong, but some industries have thrived more than others, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, there are 15 industries that have marked the largest increases in the numbers of people employed between January 2017, when Trump was first sworn in, and October 2019, the most recent month with data available, with the top growth seen in businesses offering local messengers and delivery and private postal services, reports Business Insider.

The industries seeing the most growth, ranked from number 15 through number 1, are:

15. Cosmetic and beauty supply stores: 35,600 added jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, up 24.4% from the 145,700 employed in January 2017. 14. Breweries, wineries, and distilleries: 34,900 added, up 24.8% increase from the 141,000 employed in January 2017. 13. Sports teams and clubs: Up 21,700 jobs for a 26.8% increase from the 80,900 in January 2017. 12. General warehousing and storage: Up 237,100 jobs for a 28.4% increase from 834,200 employed in January 2017. 11. Medical equipment wholesale trade: Added 58,500 jobs between January 2017 and October 2019, a 29.1% increase from 201,000 employed. 10. Materials-recovery facilities and other waste management services: Up 17,900 jobs for a 29.7% increase from the 60,200 employed. 9. Nail salons: Added 27,400 jobs for a 29.8% increase from 92,100. 8. Offices of mental health practitioners: Added 27,300 jobs between for a 30.9% increase from 88,300 employed. 7. Marinas: Added 10,400 jobs for a 33.9% increase from 30,700. 6. Internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals: Another 71,200 jobs, up 34.5% increase from the 206,600 employed. 5. Skiing facilities: 13,400 jobs added for a 35.6% increase from 37,600 employed. 4. Support activities for oil and gas operations: 74,000 jobs added for a 37.4% increase from the 197,600 employed. 3. Oil and gas pipeline construction: 46,100 jobs added, for a 37.8% increase from 122,100 employed. 2. Heavy machinery rental and leasing: 28,300 jobs added, bringing a 38.7% increase from 73,100 employed. 1. Local messengers and delivery and private postal services: 37,200 jobs added for a 53.1% increase from the 70,000 employed.