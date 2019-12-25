A spate of shootings in a North Carolina town on Christmas and Christmas Eve left two people dead and seven injured.

In one of the shootings, six men were hospitalized after a drive-by attack outside a strip mall in High Point, N.C., Reuters reported Wednesday. All of the victims are now in stable condition.

A separate shooting incident reportedly left one person dead and another injured.

High Point Police Department Captain Chris Weisner told Reuters there is “no known connection” between the two incidents, but that officers are “looking to see if there is a link.”

He said that no arrests have been made in either shooting.

An 18-year-old was killed in a third shooting, which took place on Christmas Eve, according to the news outlet. Weisner said “some arrests” have been made.

He said that the gun violence was not typical for the city in such “a short time frame.”

High Point is about 20 miles from both Greensboro and Winston-Salem and has about 114,000 residents.