If you attend church services, you may be familiar with the experience of hearing an inspiring sermon.

How do you go from simply listening to actually living out your faith?

The answers to that question are numerous and diverse. Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina, Ohio, lived out a particularly heartwarming example of faith in action this Christmas season.

Rev. Mick Whistler is the lead pastor at the church. He had an idea that would touch the lives of five Waffle House workers on Christmas Eve.

However, the preparation began in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Whistler suggested that each family in the congregation save $1 every week of Advent.

After the five weeks, each family brought $5 to the Christmas Eve service. For most families, $5 was probably not a significant sacrifice.

Yet, each family’s contribution would significantly impact unsuspecting workers at the Wapakoneta Waffle House.

Whistler wore the usual minister robes during the Christmas Eve service.

But underneath, he was wearing a server’s apron, which would only be shown at the end of the service to accompany his exciting announcement. The money saved during Advent was counted.

Over $3,500 was in the church’s hands ready to be used to bless others. The congregation excitedly clapped when the amount collected was announced.

Whistler told WHIO, “We were live streaming that as well, so we had folks who were home in their pajamas watching that.”

“They got up, got dressed and got to Waffle House before we did.”

The Waffle House was the closest restaurant open on Christmas Eve so they decided to personally deliver the money to employees there. Over 60 churchgoers packed into the local Waffle House.

The receivers of the unexpected blessing would be the five women working at the Waffle House. The women were spending their Christmas Eve working rather than with family and friends.

There were plenty of tears and shocked reactions as the employees on duty were handed the stack of money.

Each of the workers received about $700 and the experience of being unexpectedly blessed on Christmas Eve.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.