Kevin Spacey has been accused of groping a member of the Norwegian royal family.

Ari Behn, the former son-in-law of the King of Norway, claimed the actor put his hands on him after a Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, 10 years ago.

Spacey has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by a number of men over the past two months and has been written out of Netflix series House of Cards.

Mr Behn, who was married to King Harald’s daughter, Princess Martha Louise, for 14 years until 2016, told Norwegian radio station P4: “We had a great talk, he sat right next to me. After five minutes he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ 


“Then he puts his hands under the table and grabs me by the balls.”

He said he politely rebuked the actor, telling him: “Er, maybe later.”

He said: “I am a generous person but this was a bit more than I had in mind. My hair was dark at the time, I was ten years younger and right up his alley.”

Mr Behn, an author, has three children with Princess Martha. The couple said they had “grown apart” but hoped to remain friends when they announced their divorce. 

The Old Vic theatre in London said last month it had been made aware of 20 separate allegations of alleged inappropriate behaviour by Spacey while he was artistic director there.

Spacey, who came out as gay when the allegations against him emerged, has been replaced by Christopher Plummer in the Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World.

He starred in the first five series of the Netflix hit House of Cards, but the sixth and final season will concentrate on his on-screen wife, played by Robin Wright.

Spacey’s representatives have said he is currently seeking treatment and the actor has not been seen in public since the allegations broke.

