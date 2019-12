(CNN) — For years, cabin greetings such as “Good morning ladies and gentlemen” have been as much part of the flying experience as safety demonstrations and seat belt buckling instructions.

But now, one European airline has advised its crew to make announcements more inclusive after a passenger complained.

EasyJet, a low-cost carrier and one of Europe’s largest airlines, has issued its staff with guidance on welcoming passengers to their aircraft.

Read the full story ›