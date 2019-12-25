An alleged robber in Dover, Pennsylvania, ignored a homeowner’s warnings and ended up being shot with a .357 Magnum.

WGAL reports that the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Christmas Eve, after the 58-year-old homeowner awoke to strange noises. The homeowner grabbed a gun, went to investigate, and discovered 38-year-old Mathew McCleary in his driveway.

ABC27 reports McCleary allegedly lunged at the homeowner, after which the homeowner fired a warning shot into the air. McCleary allegedly ignored the warning shot and lunged again, after which the homeowner shot him with a .357 Magnum.

Police arrived to find McCleary lying in the driveway and he was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for his gunshot wound.

McCleary is “charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and loitering and prowling at nighttime.”

