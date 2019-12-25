In his first Christmas message to the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the global persecution of Christians. Johnson promised those persecuted Christians that Great Britain under his leadership will defend their right to practice their faith.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Today of all days, I want us to remember those Christians around the world who are facing persecution. For them Christmas day will be marked in private, in secret, perhaps even in a prison cell. As Prime Minister, that is something I want to change. We stand with Christians everywhere, in solidarity, and will defend your right to practice your faith. So as a country let us reflect on the year, and celebrate the good that is to come.

