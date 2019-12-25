Former New York City Mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergYang asks ‘Where’s Tulsi?’ after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out Bloomberg campaign says it was unaware prison labor was used to make calls Top 2020 Democrats target Amazon while spending big money on it: report MORE has reportedly spent about $120 million in digital and television ads since joining the presidential race last month.

The billionaire candidate is targeting large Super Tuesday states such as California and Texas, spending more than $13 million in each of those states, Politico reported Wednesday. Bloomberg has also spent that much in Florida, which votes a week after Super Tuesday, according to the news outlet.

Before he entered the race in late November, an aide to Bloomberg said the philanthropist would be willing to spend “whatever it takes” to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump chats with attorney Alan Dershowitz at Mar-a-Lago Extreme weather in 2019 broke over 120,000 records in US: report Yang asks ‘Where’s Tulsi?’ after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out MORE.

Politico reported that Bloomberg has already outspent all of his competitors. Billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerTop 2020 Democrats target Amazon while spending big money on it: report Biden maintains national lead after December debate: poll Yang, Klobuchar, Steyer see increase in favorability after debate: poll MORE has reportedly spent $83 million in ad buys, the second most, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg campaign introduces contest for lowest donation Congress’s Christmas gift to Trump: A new nuclear weapon Former health insurance executive: Buttigieg uses industry talking points against progressive health care policy MORE, who has reportedly spent $19 million.

Steyer, unlike Bloomberg, has focused on the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, according to Politico.

The candidates are part of a crowded field that is vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Bloomberg is polling at about 5 percent nationally and Steyer is polling at about 1.5 percent, according to aggregation site RealClearPolitics.