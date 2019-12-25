The Lincoln Project is targeting Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in its campaign to take down President Donald Trump, The Boston Globe reported.

“It is my great hope, as this impeachment process unfolds, that she will have the courage to do what is right, to stand up and put the country over party, to be a voice for the people over Donald Trump,” Jennifer Horn – a failed former New Hampshire Republican candidate who co-founded the group with the husband of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, George Conway – told the Globe.

“If that doesn’t happen, then, yes, unfortunately, Sen. Collins becomes part of this.”

The group has described the president as a “bogus prophet” and vows to target the president and vulnerable Republicans who support him – “even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House” – per the report.

“I intend to make my decision on whether or not to convict President Trump on the basis of the evidence presented at the trial,” Collins told the Globe. “Threats from both the left and the right will have zero influence on that decision.”

The Lincoln Project is also focusing on pressuring GOP candidates in battleground states Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, and Arizona.

“There will be a lot of noise makers on both sides and this super PAC will just be another noise maker in a noisy election,” Maine attorney Joshua Tardy told the Globe.

“At the end of the day, Donald Trump and Susan Collins enjoy enormous support by their Republican base.”