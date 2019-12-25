2019 was not a good year for Hollywood and the film industry.

Could it have something to do with the entertainment industry’s far left politics?

Breitbart reports:

Hollywood Box Office Plummets in 2019 as Audiences Stay Away

Hollywood is closing out 2019 on a sour note thanks to a new report showing that North American ticket sales fell an estimated 3.6 percent in 2019 compared to last year, the largest percentage drop in five years.

Audiences shunned the multiplexes despite Hollywood’s continued obsession with superhero blockbusters and digitally animated family movies, both of which are designed to rake in cash domestically and abroad.

For the year, Comscore is projecting that box office revenue in North America will reach $11.45 billion, a drop of 3.6 percent from 2018’s record haul of $11.89 billion, according to multiple published reports.

That represents the steepest drop since 2014, when box office revenue fell a little more than 5 percent compared to 2013.

Last year’s domestic box office reached a record high, not accounting for inflation, of $11.88 billion, climbing more than 7 percent from the previous year.

The Walt Disney Co. continues to dominate the exhibition landscape, accounting for six of the top 10 biggest grossing movies of the year, including such hits as Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4.