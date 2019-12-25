On Tuesday, Christmas Eve, his 34thbirthday, ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died of complications from pneumonia he contracted while covering the Michigan-Ohio State game on November 30. Aschoff and his fiancée , Katy Berteau, were scheduled to be married in April in New Orleans.

It is an honor to share this byline with @ClowESPN as we pay tribute to our beloved friend, brother and colleague, Edward Aschoff. https://t.co/uPvRM6oZFW — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 25, 2019

On December 2, Aschoff posted on Instagram that he had contracted pneumonia; he followed on December 4 by posting, “Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst. But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself. All the soup, tea and delicious meals have kept me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. Love you, babe. Thanks for putting up with my 5 a.m. coughing fits.”

On December 5 Aschoff tweeted, “Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends … my lungs.” He added, “Damn. Yeah this is miserable. Had a virus for two weeks and it morphed into this monster. I’m on two different antibiotics a day. Taking one twice a day and the other once. Walking is not my friend.” Replying to someone describing their bout with pneumonia, he continued, “Damn. So I had a virus for two weeks. Fever and cough and the doctors think it turned into this multifocal pneumonia recently. I’m on day 4 of antibiotics. Days are getting better but nights are basically fever and coughing and sweating. How long were you out for?”

ESPN released a statement saying it was “very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.” ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds added, “Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first — those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him. The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming, and is a testament to the light he brought to this world,” compuserve.com reported.

The Daily Mail noted, “Aschoff was based in Los Angeles the past three years while covering college football for ESPN on multiple platforms. He had been with the company since in 2011, starting as a reporter out of Atlanta focusing on the Southeastern Conference. Before that, he worked for the Gainesville Sun in Florida, a newspaper owned by the New York Times, where he covered University of Florida football.”

Tributes to Aschoff poured in from across the sports world:

Adam Kramer of Bleacher Report: “This is such a loss. I’m just so sorry for all impacted. Ed was an incredible force and a great dude.”

James Crepea of The Oregonian: “Stunned, saddened and shocked. Ed was a great reporter and writer but also a terrific professional friend. A wonderful person gone way too soon.”

ESPN senior vice president Rob King: “Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light. He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancee and family, and brought joy to the job. I hope you knew him, too.”

Christian Bruey of WFTV: “Ed was so talented and passionate about football. That came through clearly in his reporting. The business lost a good one tonight.”