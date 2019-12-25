Edward Aschoff, who covered college football for ESPN, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.”

In a tweet earlier this month, Aschoff disclosed that he was battling pneumonia.

He wrote: “Damn. So I had a virus for two weeks. Fever and cough and the doctors think it turned into this multifocal pneumonia recently. I’m on day 4 of antibiotics. Days are getting better but nights are basically fever and coughing and sweating.”

According to the New York Post, Aschoff had covered University of Florida athletics for the Gainesville Sun before going to work for ESPN in 2011.

During the last three seasons, he reported for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, as well as working as a sideline reporter, CNN noted, attributing the information to a statement from ESPN.

Florida sports reporter Zach Abolverdi, in a Tuesday night tweet, said he was devastated to learn of his friend’s passing.

“Incredible reporter and an even better person,” he wrote. “You will be missed.”

And ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted: “All of us are devastated and heartbroken. Just isn’t fair. I love you, Ed, and will miss you.”