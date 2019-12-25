Extreme weather events, including heatwaves in Alaska, a winter snowstorm in Hawaii, and crippling floods in the Midwest, set more than 120,000 daily records in the United States, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The report of 122,055 records that include record daily high and low temperatures along with record rain and snow, also came while other countries experiencing record temperatures, both high and low, and record amounts of rain and snow, reports The Hill.

The report from the organization, formerly known as the National Climatic Data Center was released after the United Nations issued its annual climate report, warning that unprecedented measures must take place to reverse climate change.

The UN report compares the world’s emissions reality to levels that would be needed to meet goals set in the 2015 Paris climate accord, reports The Washington Post. The report found that greenhouse gas emissions must fall by nearly 8% every year to keep the Earth from warming more than 2 degrees Celsius. It added that under current circumstances, that target is out of reach.

“Every year of delay beyond 2020 brings a need for faster cuts, which become increasingly expensive, unlikely and impractical,” the report states. “Delays will also quickly put the 1.5C goal out of reach.”

President Donald Trump in November pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, making the United States to be the only country in the world rejecting the pact.