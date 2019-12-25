First Lady Melania Trump was bejeweled for Christmas Eve mass at the Family Church Downtown in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening.

Melania Trump stepped out for evening mass with President Trump in a Dolce & Gabbana-esque top with a jeweled neckline and a custom high-waisted Hervé Pierre black skirt. The top could have easily been ripped from the Italian duo’s Fall 2019 runway collection.

Of course, no look for Mrs. Trump is truly complete without sleek black Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Likewise, in a video wishing all Americans a Merry Christmas, Mrs. Trump re-wore a custom-fitted Christian Dior “Bar” suit which harks back to the French fashion house’s iconic silhouette of the late 1940s.

Then, in an Hervé Léger shimmered bondage-knit mock-neck dress, Mrs. Trump made calls for the annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. The bodycon Léger frock, which retails for about $1,590, was paired with glittering metallic silver Louboutins.

Certainly, this has been quite the fashion for Christmas! Buon Natale!

Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.