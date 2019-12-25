https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/for-christmas-next-year-can-santa-please-bring-a-legitimate-resolution-to-the-hillarys-email-crimes-and-cover-up-please/

As all Americans know, Hillary Clinton was given a pass on multiple crimes related to her emails by the corrupt leadership of Obama’s FBI and DOJ.  Americans would really like to see Hillary and the crooks in the DOJ and FBI that let her off receive justice some day soon.  Will Santa bring this in 2020?

In July of 2018 corrupt FBI Agent Peter Strzok was in front of Congress and he claimed that he didn’t remember that someone in the Intel Community told him that China had hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails.  This set Rep. Louie Gohmert off and he called Strzok out for being a serial liar after Strzok’s many lies under oath.

Gohmert used to be a prosecutor and then a judge before becoming a US Representative in the House.  He knows a liar when he sees one.  The next day Rep.  Gohmert was on Lou Dobbs on FOXNews and he explained his actions:

A few months after Strzok appeared in front of Congress, former CIA Station Chief, Brad Johnson, was in an interview where he claimed that China had indeed obtained Hillary Clinton’s emails and that she and others, including John Brennan, should be in jail.  There were reports that up to 30 individuals were executed by the Chinese as a result of obtaining Hillary’s emails.

Rather than prosecute Hillary and prevent further leaks of her emails to China, Obama’s Deep State FBI, DOJ, CIA and State Departments made up the Russia Collusion story and used this to attack candidate and President Trump and anyone near him.

Roger Stone was one person that was indicted because he was close to Trump.  His indictment related to Russians hacking the DNC and stealing Hillary’s emails.  In 2019 corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not allow Stone to argue for proof that Russians hacked the DNC server, as was reported in the Mueller report. Stone claimed that if the Russians didn’t hack the DNC, his case would be dismissed, but Judge Jackson wouldn’t let him bring this up.

We reported on May 11, 2019, that Roger Stone and his legal team requested the report from Crowdstrike, the firm connected with the Deep State who reportedly did inspect the DNC server after emails were released by WikiLeaks. This report was used by the FBI and the Mueller gang as support that the DNC was hacked by Russia.  {This is the same firm that President Trump asked Ukrainian President Zelinsky to look into on his famous phone call with the newly elected Ukrainian leader.)

Stone’s position was that if the Mueller team and the FBI did not inspect the DNC server, then how can they know that the server was hacked. This logical argument makes sense –

The Mueller team fought back against the Stone team and argued that it was not necessary to see the documents that support that Russia hacked the DNC –

We reported for months that the entire Russia collusion delusion is a sham. To date there has been no information reported that ascertains that the DNC was hacked by the Russians. No reports to date show that the DNC server was inspected by the Mueller team and the FBI. Since this is the case, there is no way the Mueller team can claim the server was hacked.

Since there is no proof that the emails were hacked, the reports that Russians were involved in the collusion delusion evaporate. This would have destroyed the entire Russian sham make-believe case. Our reporting has been confirmed by others in the Intelligence community.

Next we reported that NSA Whistle blower Bill Binney looked at the DNC data leaked by WikiLeaks and determined that it was definitively not hacked, it was copied to a disk or flash drive.

Former NSA employee and whistle blower, Bill Binney, reviewed the leaked emails provided online and they show that the data coming from the DNC was not hacked but rather copied to a disk or flash drive!

Binney said:

The problem with the Mueller report and the Rosenstein indictment is it’s all based on lies. I mean the fact they’re still lying about the, saying the DNC was hacked by the Russians and the Russians gave it to WikiLeaks.

Well, we had some of our people and our group, the VIPS, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals, look at the data that WikiLeaks posted on the DNC data. They actually posted the DNC data…

…that entire set of data was read to a thumb drive or a CD Rom then physically transported. Now this is what Kim Dotcom is saying. This is what Julian Assange basically was inferring. Others have been saying the same things.”

It’s clear the DNC was not hacked and it’s more likely a disgruntled insider like Seth Rich copied the files to a disk drive than that the Russians hacked the DNC.

We next posted more arguments against Mueller’s assertion that the DNC was hacked by Russians. A cybersecurity expert by the name of Yaacov Apelbaum posted an incredible report earlier this year with information basically proving that the DNC was not hacked by the Russians.

Apelbaum’s first argument is this –

Apelbaum next discusses Guccifer 2.0 –

After providing a couple more examples of why the Russian story doesn’t stick, Apelbaum closes with this –

Finally, we know that WikiLeaks has stated numerous times that Russia did not provide them with the emails they leaked in 2016 and Julian Assange has stated that WikiLeaks had nothing to do with Russia.

But of course the Mueller gang never interviewed WikiLeaks in an effort to determine how they received the Clinton emails. Of course the Mueller team could not risk WikiLeaks saying the emails were not received from Russia which would destroy their ‘Russia hacked the DNC’ fairy tale.

The only way a majority of Americans will ever have faith in the FBI or the DOJ is to bring the Hillary email crimes and coverup to a legitimate close.  Otherwise we will continue to have a two tiered system of justice, something a majority of Americans will not allow to happen for much longer.

