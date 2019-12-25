Fox News host Harris Faulkner defended Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s recent spate of Fox News appearances during Wednesday’s episode of “Outnumbered.”

Faulkner fired back during a Christmas Day segment at fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov, who argued that someone vying for the Democratic presidential nomination should not be making the case via “right-wing media.” (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Stops Former Clinton Advisor Cold: ‘You Hit The Race Button Pretty Early In The Hour’)

The discussion began with the House Democrats’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and how that might impact Democrats on the 2020 campaign trail.

Fox News commentator Melissa Francis noted that impeachment had taken the Democratic candidates “off the front page,” at least temporarily, while everyone focused on impeachment.

“Except for Tulsi Gabbard,” Faulkner noted, pointing out that she was able to work her way back into the news cycle by voting “present” and saying that her goal was to unite Americans rather than divide them further.

“She’s not really here. No, she isn’t. She said even before she was going to qualify for the last debate that she wouldn’t — Tulsi Gabbard is not liked by Democrats,” Tarlov cut in, referring to Gabbard as a “favorite” of right-leaning media outlets. “She is liked by independents and Republicans … She’s trying to win our nomination and I can tell you that her approach, voting present after she openly backed the impeachment inquiry, this is not the way to do it.”

“Wait — because she gives interviews on Fox, is that the dig? I’ve heard that on the debate stage,” Faulkner interjected.

“You heard it from me too,” Tarlov continued. “I do not think someone who’s running for the Democratic nomination for president should be giving more interviews to right-wing media,” she added, while reminding everyone that after Gabbard’s recent spat with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, she had done a series of interviews on Fox News beginning with Tucker Carlson’s show.

“Maybe she wanted the most viewers,” Faulkner quipped.

“This isn’t about bashing Fox, I work here and I’m very happy to work here,” Tarlov added. “I’m saying if you are trying to speak to Democratic voters you go to places that Democrats are.”

“You need to look at our demographics because everybody’s watching Fox,” Faulkner shot back.

“I’m saying it’s not smart politics if you’re trying to win our nomination,” Tarlov persisted, claiming that she was well aware how many liberals and independents were counted among Fox News’ viewers.

“We are talking about her,” Faulkner said pointedly, then added, “the producer just reminded me it’s Christmas. Jessica, you know I love going back and forth, but Merry Christmas.”