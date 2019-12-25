Eight Arabs attacked a Christmas Eve party at St. Nicolai’s church in Chemnitz
A Syrian migrant was asked to leave the party after causing a disturbance.
Later eight Arab men came back and attacked the party leaving on parishioner severely injured.
Aue(Sachsen):In der Kirchgemeinde St. Nicolai wurde am Heiligabend/24. Dez 2019 Gemeindemitarbeiter schwer verletzt:
Syrer(53)musste Feier w/Ruhestörung verlassen.
Kam mit Bekannten(Araber)zurück.
Erneut Streit:Gewalt gg Iraner.Schlichter niedergestochen. https://t.co/5Xa2qQWI8X
— Mila (@Milatrud11) December 25, 2019
Mittelrhein-tageblatt reported: (translated)
The organizers had to call a 53-year-old several times, as a result of which he left the event. A little later, a group of several men appeared at the venue, who were apparently described as people from the Arab world. A new dispute sparked, which escalated into acts against a 34-year-old.
During the dispute settlement, a 51-year-old was seriously injured by a stab wound. He is currently being treated in a hospital. The 34-year-old had suffered minor injuries. The police have started an investigation into the currently unknown men, the crime and the circumstances.
