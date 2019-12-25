Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, is facing some pushback after he claimed on his Facebook page that he is a “former attorney general of the United States,” according to multiple news outlets.

Giuliani actually served as associate attorney general under President Ronald Reagan, the New York Post noted.

The newspaper said it all started when Giuliani tweeted out a link to his Facebook page.

He wrote: “Connect with me on my Facebook Page. More to come on my (Ukraine) investigation, soon!”

Those who clicked on the link and checked on his “About” page found it listed him as ex-attorney general.

One person wrote on his Facebook page: “You were NEVER Attorney General of the United States. What is this?”

Others raised questions on Twitter.

Giuliani said it was all a mistake, according to a tweet by New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt, who wrote: “Rudy texts: ‘If it says AG it was a mistake should be AAG. Will change it.’”

His Facebook page now lists him as “former associate attorney general of the United States.”