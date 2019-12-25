Global stock markets gained $17 trillion in total value in 2019, CNBC is reporting.

CNBC attributed the information to Deutsche Bank calculations.

The news outlet said according to a chart from Deutsche Bank, the value of global equities began the year just under $70 trillion but has now exceeded $85 trillion.

Political developments and an easier monetary policy have helped spark a banner year for equities around the globe.

CNBC noted the global trade outlook had been in turmoil since Donald Trump’s election and the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom. However, the outlook became clearer as the year progressed.

The House approved the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the U.S. appeared to reach a deal with China is phase one of trade negotiations, CNBC said. In Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives recorded a victory and is expected to give him the power to negotiate his nation’s exit from the European Union.

But CNBC said the large climb for world markets has been dominated by U.S. markets. It said the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 have all gone up more than 20% this year.