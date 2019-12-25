Customs and Border Protection outraged sensitive liberals on Christmas Eve with a playful tweet about Santa Claus passing through the US border legally.

The agency tagged NORAD, who tracks Santa for kids to follow on his journey delivering presents around the world.

Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States! @NoradSanta pic.twitter.com/D28Xd8dAcg — CBP (@CBP) December 25, 2019

“Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States!” CBP’s tweet read, along with a photo of Father Christmas at the border.

Naturally, the backlash from the joyless left was swift and fierce.

if he didn’t have the proper credentials would you arrest him. would you arrest santa — Rob (@robrousseau) December 25, 2019

Man, fuck y’all — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) December 25, 2019

Good thing he’s white and speaks English, otherwise he’d be in a detention center with the reindeer and dozens of people, probably contacting the flu or getting sick for to unhygienic conditions. — Leia🇨🇴 (@TheSWPrincess) December 25, 2019

Thousands of people tweeted their disdain at the agency, despite it being Christmas Eve.

Happy holidays, you ethnonationist assholes — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) December 25, 2019

Anarchist Teen Vogue columnist Kim Kelly wrote “holiday-themed fascism is still fascism.”

Holiday-themed fascism is still fascism. — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) December 25, 2019

You’re still getting the Costco size bag of coal motherfuckers — Caryn Rose (@carynrose) December 25, 2019

Many of the hostile responses came from current or former BuzzFeed staff.

This isn’t funny or cute — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) December 25, 2019

If CBP was intending to troll the heck out of the left, they did a masterful job.

