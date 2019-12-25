Google and Apple have removed an alleged spy app from their online stores following a New York Times report stating the United Arab Emirates government was using it as a surveillance tool capable of monitoring every conversation, movement, appointment, relationship, sound and image of its users.

The ToTok app has been downloaded by users all over the world, including the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and the United States, according to the Times. The firm behind ToTok, Breej Holding, is likely affiliated with DarkMatter, an Abu Dhabi-based hacking and intelligence firm employing Emirati intelligence officials allegedly and being investigated by the FBI for possible cybercrimes.

ToTok was pitched as a secure way to chat by text or video.

“We take reports of security and privacy violations seriously,” a Google spokesperson told The Hill in an email. “If we find behavior that violates our policies, we take action.”

In a blog, ToTok said it was attempting to address the issue and promised to be back “in the near future.”

“While the existing ToTok users continue to enjoy our service without interruption, we would like to inform our new users that we are well engaged with Google and Apple to address the issue,” ToTok said.