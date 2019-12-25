Dec. 3 was not a good day for Thomas Zekow of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. He walked into the Corner Mini-Mart, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the cashier. So focused was Zekow on stealing money, he neglected to see that right behind him in the store was a uniformed policeman, Lt. Dave Tempesta. Zekow’s visions of ill-gotten financial sugar plums dancing in his head were interrupted when Tempesta stuck a gun in the would-be robber’s face and arrested him. The moral of this story is whether looking to commit a criminal act or legal one, never lose sight of your “situational awareness.” Zekow will now have several years in prison to reflect upon this lesson.

In pursuing their claim of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Democrats also remain oblivious to their situational awareness. So focused on impeachment are they that it totally escapes them. While Trump claims they are misguided in this pursuit, while Republican congressmen have told them the same thing, while Robert Mueller’s report has told them there was no Trump/Russia collusion, while Michael Horowitz’s report told them 17 significant “inaccuracies and omissions” were committed by the FBI involving the FISA warrants, while even some of their fellow Democrats have told them they cannot win on the impeachment issue, while one Democrat is leaving the party rather than vote for impeachment, while three Democrats join Republicans in not voting for impeachment, pro-impeachment Democrat leaders laboriously have fought to prevent exculpatory evidence vindicating Trump from even being admitted.

Unlike the last-place team in the NFL having the situational awareness to know it has absolutely no chance of making the Super Bowl at this point in time, Democrats, in their effort to impeach Trump, seem to ignore their situational awareness that they have no chance of succeeding in the Senate. Yet they waste time, energy and money in doing so. In fact, they have gone so far to suggest if this effort fails to impeach Trump, they will pursue it in the future. Interestingly, a president they claim is not above the law is being denied normal constitutional guarantees such as due process and double jeopardy – unless their warning suggests they will find some other non-impeachable offense for claiming impeachment.

Some of this lack of situational awareness is reflected in Democrats’ post-Horowitz report comments. While former FBI Director James Comey initially sought to conduct damage control, claiming it vindicated him, Horowitz quickly nipped that suggestion in the bud, stating his report vindicated no one. Only then did Comey accept some responsibility for those 17 “significant errors or omissions” made by the FBI on its FISA applications. However, as former Rep. Trey Gowdy said about the apology, “it’s just too damn late.”

Yet Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, also queried whether he admits he was wrong in ardently defending the FBI’s investigation of the Trump/Russia collusion claim, accepts no such responsibility. Nor does he apologize for making claims against Trump that came directly out of the now-debunked Steele report – the credibility of which the agency never established. While admitting Horowitz found “serious abuses of FISA that I was unaware of,” Schiff refuses to admit he was wrong about the FBI’s surveillance of Trump aide Carter Page.

TRENDING: Ex-NFL player: ‘Tremendous awakening’ among blacks spells Trump victory

Schiff knows any apology by him undermines the push he has long been making for the president’s removal. Believing he never has to say he is sorry, even if the stakes involve removing the people’s choice from the Oval Office, the congressman is proving to be a real Schiff head.

Despite House votes going almost completely down party lines, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still cling, with their impeachment ship sinking, to a life ring suggesting the issue is absolutely “nonpartisan.”

This is despite several things that have happened during the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry strongly suggesting a contrary assessment, including:

1. The whistleblower’s identity was kept secret, although it was subsequently learned, after his approaching Schiff’s staff, failing to file a direct report through his own federal agency as required, undoubtedly in an effort to learn how best to frame his anti-Trump claim (possibly also to provide the time necessary to amend the qualifier of having firsthand knowledge).

2. It was later learned the whistleblower has a strong Democratic Party political bias and had a working relationship with former CIA Director John Brennan (a target of John Durham’s criminal investigation) who clearly has an established history of anti-Trumpism, working in the White House when Barack Obama was president.

3. During the impeachment inquiry, Democrats suddenly chose not to call the whistleblower – instead calling several witnesses who also lacked firsthand knowledge of any Trump wrongdoing, only reporting what they heard or presumed.

4. Four legal scholars were called to testify, three of whom were staunch anti-Trumpers – one of those having such a deep-seated Trump hatred she found herself, when approaching a Trump building, crossing the street rather than walking directly in front of it (undoubtedly a hatred further intensified since she had been on Hillary Clinton’s list of possible nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court had the Democratic presidential candidate won the 2016 election).

5. The inquiry hearings accepted an abundance of hearsay testimony failing to meet any of the exceptions for which it is usually, but rarely, admitted, as violating normal constitutional guarantees.

Democrats have tossed any semblance of situational awareness to the wind, totally focusing on doing whatever is necessary to remove Trump from office. They are driven by a hatred for him outweighing the damage being done to the Constitution and impeachment process (they created “obstruction of Congress” as an impeachable offense, which has no basis in the document). Doing so not only divides our nation but also creates a dangerous precedent for future impeachments, contrary to the intent of our Founding Fathers, to be used as a tool for overturning the will of the American people.