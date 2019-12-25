Leading Democratic Party presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden posted a family photo Christmas greetings tweet Wednesday morning with wife Jill and six other family members gathered before a fireplace along with a heartfelt message, “May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours.”

It’s a beautiful Christmas scene being played out all across America this morning, including for many families like the Bidens, the absence of the black sheep member of the family.

May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/L7mwR4nBKd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

Son Hunter Biden has become a focus of the presidential campaign because of multi-million dollar business deals in Ukraine and China he was given while his father was vice president that he was not qualified for. Biden’s history of drug abuse and a current paternity court battle have added to the tawdriness of the Biden scandals.

Hunter’s absence was commented on right away.

Where’s Hunter? 😆 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 25, 2019

Link to Where’s Hunter? on Twitter.

Maybe Hunter was the one taking the picture.

The post Joe Biden Posts Family Christmas Photo, But Everyone Is Asking, “Where’s Hunter?” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.